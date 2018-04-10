Scottsdale plane crash: Six confirmed dead in Arizona crash

Fair
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (ABC15) - Six people are confirmed dead after a plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday night.
According to Scottsdale police, the crash happened at the TPC Scottsdale golf course near Bell and Hayden roads at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Firefighters respond to scene where a small plane crashed and burst into flames on an Arizona golf course. There were no survivors, authorities said. https://t.co/DtL9bWSKgC pic.twitter.com/YArJ0WuYNX— ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2018
Scottsdale police believe the aircraft, a Piper PA24, originated from Scottsdale Airport, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, and crashed shortly after takeoff.
Scottsdale police said there were six people aboard the plane, no one survived.
LATEST: Six confirmed dead in #Scottsdale plane crash: https://t.co/2gNa371hih #abc15 pic.twitter.com/aHHqvV6yXf— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) April 10, 2018
The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released at this time.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is at the scene of the crash and is investigating.
