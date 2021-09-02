Watch
Film bares disputes behind construction of 9/11 museum

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - The National September 11 Memorial and Museum appear on Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. Museum officials have objected and sought changes to “The Outsider,” a documentary being released this week that reveals disputes that went into development of the New York landmark, which opened in 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 02, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — A new film out this week, shortly before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, exposes disputes that went into construction of the memorial and museum at the World Trade Center.

“The Outsider” depicts a philosophical dispute between a creative director who wanted a broader look at what that day meant for the world and museum professionals who sought to keep displays focused on that tragic day. But filmmakers who had extensive access to behind-the-scenes deliberations during the museum's creation sided with the creative director in making their film.

Now, the museum's current leadership is not happy with ‘The Outsider.’

It will first become available to the public Thursday through Facebook.

