NewsSeptember 11th Anniversary

US to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public

J. David Ake/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The Justice Department said Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, that it would work toward providing families of 9/11 victims with more information about the run-up to the attacks as part of a federal lawsuit that aims to hold the Saudi government accountable. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Sept. 11 Saudi Lawsuit
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 02, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it will work toward providing families of 9/11 victims with more information about the run-up to the attacks as part of a federal lawsuit that aims to hold the Saudi government accountable.

The disclosure in a two-page letter filed in federal court in Manhattan follows longstanding criticism from relatives of those killed that the U.S. government was withholding crucial details from them in the name of national security.

Nearly 1,800 families, victims and first responders objected in a letter last week to President Joe Biden’s attendance at memorial events as long as key documents remained declassified.

The move failed to placate at least some victims’ survivors, who said the FBI and Justice Department have already had years to review the documents.

