Sheriff: Reports of active shooter at North Carolina school

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities in North Carolina have responded to reports of an active shooter at a high school.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff's Office tells WECT-TV that the scene at Topsail High School remains active, and there were no immediate reports of injuries Friday.

Reports of an active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. No other details have been released.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles north of Wilmington.