Shocking video shows ski lift in country of Georgia violently throwing people off at high speeds

Fair
HI: 64°
LO: 44°
A terrifying ski lift accident that injured several people was caught on cell phone video in the country of Georgia.
The Telegraph reports that the incident happened on the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, when an out of control lift suddenly began picking up speed.
#гудауриA post shared by Алена Пахомова (@pahomova_enduro22) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:33am PDT
#гудаури
A post shared by Алена Пахомова (@pahomova_enduro22) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:33am PDT
The video shows the lift traveling in the wrong direction before throwing tourists in different directions.
The publication reports ten people suffered minor injuries, and a Ukrainian citizen broke his hand.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma faces 16 corruption charges stemming from a government arms deal made in 1999.
The Indianapolis Star noted Pence might've made that request because Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is an openly gay man.
As many as 12,500 people escaped Eastern Ghouta on Thursday as Syrian forces advanced on rebels.
A spokesperson for the Kremlin told reporters Thursday that retaliatory measures are "being formulated in the foreign ministry and in other bodies."