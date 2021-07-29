1 arrested made in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched “The Forever Purge” at a Southern California movie theater.

Authorities say there's no known motive for the violence Monday at the showing of the horror movie and the shooting appears to be “an unprovoked attack.”

The suspect was booked into jail Tuesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery and is being held on $2 million bail. Rylee Goodrich was fatally shot, and Anthony Barajas remained on life support Wednesday. Barajas has nearly a million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.