1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting on San Francisco city bus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say one person is dead and another wounded after shots were fired on a city bus.

Officers responding to the shooting near the Cow Palace events center Wednesday afternoon found two people wounded. Both were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.

In a statement, police referred to both people as victims. They did not have information on the alleged shooter or details on what happened on the bus operated by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Authorities briefly shut down a subway station in June after a man was killed in a shooting believed to be the first on a San Francisco subway train.