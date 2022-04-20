1 dead in small plane crash along Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small airplane has crashed alongside a Los Angeles freeway and authorities say one person has been confirmed dead.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says firefighters are searching to determine whether there was anyone else aboard the plane.

The plane was reported down shortly after noon Wednesday.

Wreckage came to rest among trees alongside Interstate 210 in the Sylmar area of the northern San Fernando Valley.

Stewart says there was no fire and a small fuel leak was contained.

The origin of the aircraft and its destination are not known.

The crash site is a few miles from Whiteman Airport.