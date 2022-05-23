1 found dead, 3 injured below Los Angeles County ocean cliff

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have found one person dead and three others injured on a beach at the bottom of a Southern California ocean cliff.

Palos Verdes Estates police called the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 4:42 a.m. Monday to report a possible person over the side and firefighters found the four people 300 feet down the cliff.

Fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel says one person was dead, two had trauma and one had minor injuries. The victims are only described as two females and two males. Rangel says he has no details on what happened.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the south end of the county.