1 killed, 1 injured in Southern California plane crash

23ABC News
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jun 03, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A skydiving plane crashed Friday near the Oceanside Municipal Airport, killing one person on board and injuring a second, authorities said.

The plane went down at about 1:45 p.m. about 500 yards east of the airport in the northern San Diego County city, police Lt. Scott Garrett told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

One woman was pronounced dead at a hospital and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries, fire officials said.

Their names weren't immediately released.

The plane was a Cessna 208B, also known as a Grand Caravan, according to its Federal Aviation Administration registration listing.

Garrett said the aircraft, which was operated by the skydiving company GoJump Oceanside, was believed to have been approaching the airport to land when it crashed.

An email seeking comment from GoJump wasn't immediately returned.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

