1 killed, 1 wounded in fight with Los Angeles County deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a woman who stabbed him in the face and wounded a man during a physical altercation at a gas station.

KTLA-TV says the deputy responded to reports that the man and woman were trying to set something on fire early Friday east of Los Angeles.

The man began struggling with the deputy and they ended up on the ground.

Sheriff's Lt. Derrick Alfred says the woman then stabbed the deputy in the face and at that point the deputy fired.

The woman died and the man was hospitalized in critical condition.