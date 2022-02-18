Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

1 killed, 2 injured in L.A. crash of stolen Amazon delivery truck

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File image of a police car with lights flashing.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 15:57:29-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say one person is dead and two injured after a stolen Amazon delivery truck barreled into a building in South Los Angeles.

Authorities say the truck apparently was stolen during a delivery at around 2 p.m. Thursday and driven away before crashing into a parked car about a half-mile away and ending up on a sidewalk.

A street vendor was pinned between the truck and the building and died at the scene. Two other people received minor injuries.

Police say the driver fled but a witness followed him and called 911, leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!