12-year-old arrested after leading Fresno authorities on a high-speed chase

RIVERDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Monday after he led authorities on a high-speed chase in Riverdale.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling the Riverdale area at around 9:30 a.m. spotted a mini-van that had struck a roadside sign and then drove away. When the deputy attempted to stop the van, it sped off. The driver, who was later determined to be a 12-year-old boy from Hanford, exceeded speeds of over 70 mph, ran stop signs and at times drove on the wrong side of the road.

Several times deputies attempted to utilize spike strips to stop the van but the 12-year-old was able to avoid them. At one point, the boy swerved towards a deputy laying spike strips, almost hitting him. When he swerved back towards the middle of the road, he ran over the strips, disabling the vehicle and coming to a stop near Santa Fe County Road and American Ave.

The 12-year-old was then arrested on multiple charges including auto theft, evading police, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the 12-year-old stole his family's van and had intended to drive it from Hanford to Sacramento where he used to live.