12th bus of migrants since June arrives in Los Angeles from Texas

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Another bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Labor Day morning at Union Station. The 12th bus since June.

Inside St. Peter's Italian Catholic Church, many were busy at work springing into action to welcome the 42 asylum seekers sent here to the Golden State. Organizations and agencies like The LA Welcomes Collective have taken on the responsibility of rendering physical and emotional support.

They say since June nearly 500 individuals and families arrived from countries all over the world including Venezuela, Honduras, China, Russia, and Haiti. Some stayed in California and others moved on to different regions.

"They're getting resources, are seeing people from the health department to get health screenings, they're getting legal information for their immigration cases," explained Martha Arévalo, executive director for the Central American Resource Center. "They're receiving essentials, like clothing and diapers and baby wipes."

When the first bus arrived early in the summer the Collective said some reported not having food or drink during the trip and the Los Angeles City Council recently voted to investigate if Texas violated any criminal laws at the time.

