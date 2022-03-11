Watch
13 hurt in truck-train crash in Northern California

Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 11, 2022
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a commuter train has slammed into a construction truck in San Francisco’s Bay Area, catching fire and injuring 13 people.

However, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Authorities say the accident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in San Bruno when the Caltrain hit a truck with a crane that was working on the transit system’s electrification project.

About 75 passengers were aboard the train.

Eleven passengers were hurt along with the train engineer and a crane driver who had serious burns.

Firefighters put out the blaze. The crash is under investigation.

