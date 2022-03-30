Watch
15 homes on same block purchased for $10M in Pacific Grove

23ABC
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:13:07-04

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — An entire block of 15 family homes in Northern California was purchased by a single buyer for $10 million.

KSBW-TV reports the cottage-style homes built in the 1920s are located on Laurel Avenue in Pacific Grove and include a mix of studios, and one and two bedrooms. Debby Beck, the real estate broker who represented the buyer, says the buyer owns multiple historic properties in Pacific Grove and wishes to be identified as Whispering Pines, LLC, a nod to the home’s history.

Beck told the television station that the buyer has no plans to subdivide the block.

