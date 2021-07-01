Watch
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Local business are seen damaged after illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded, in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021. A cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and damaging cars, smashing windows in homes and injuring a dozen of people including police officers, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:57:49-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say it may take days to determine why a cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad in Los Angeles, injuring 17 people.

The blast Wednesday evening destroyed an armored tractor-trailer rig, damaged nearby cars, and shattered windows in homes. Most injuries, however, were minor.

The blast occurred after police acting on a tip found tons of commercial-grade fireworks at a South Los Angeles home.

Most were trucked away to a safe location but around 240 improvised explosives were considered too unstable to move and were placed in the armored truck to be detonated on site. Instead, the rig exploded.

