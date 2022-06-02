Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

2 cats die, a dozen other animals saved from LA fire

Firefighter (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a firefighter battling a house fire.
Firefighter (FILE)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 15:48:11-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire in a Los Angeles pet business killed two cats but firefighters were able to save a dozen other animals, authorities said.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening in East Hollywood at an undetermined type of pet business, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

Firefighters searched the building while attacking the fire, which filled the premises with smoke, and removed 14 animals.

Nine dogs and three cats survived after being given oxygen, and were turned over to the city's Department of Animal Services.

Two cats were beyond help and died at the scene, Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!