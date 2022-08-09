Watch Now
2 escape injury after plane lands on Southern California freeway

23ABC News
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 16:54:13-04

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said.

The plane landed around 12:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 91 near Corona in Riverside County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Local TV news showed footage of the plane upright but engulfed in flames.

The plane's two occupants escaped uninjured, the highway patrol said.

There were no reports of any cars involved in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating.

