2 feet of snow falls in parts of the Sierra

Caltrans via AP
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, very light traffic is seen in the snow along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Rainfall records were shattered and heavy snow pounded high elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Officials said mountain areas above 9,000 feet (2,745 meters) in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning.
California Storms
Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 17:42:18-04

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than 2 feet of snow snarled traffic in the Sierra where a winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Record rainfall in Reno caused one school to close as well as minor flooding that shut down some streets.

A stretch of I-80 was closed overnight reopened to passenger traffic but remained off limits Monday to commercial vehicles westbound at the Nevada state line. The storm packing winds gusting up to 90 mph Sunday night dropped 29 inches of snow on Donner Pass where I-80 tops the Sierra.

Schools were closed Monday at Incline Village on Lake Tahoe’s north shore, where up to 18 inches snow fell.

