2 feet of snow falls in parts of the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than 2 feet of snow snarled traffic in the Sierra where a winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Record rainfall in Reno caused one school to close as well as minor flooding that shut down some streets.

A stretch of I-80 was closed overnight reopened to passenger traffic but remained off limits Monday to commercial vehicles westbound at the Nevada state line. The storm packing winds gusting up to 90 mph Sunday night dropped 29 inches of snow on Donner Pass where I-80 tops the Sierra.

Schools were closed Monday at Incline Village on Lake Tahoe’s north shore, where up to 18 inches snow fell.