2 GOP California governor candidates try to impress voters

Chris Carlson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox brings lunch to the offices of Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., in Irvine, Calif. Cox and Caitlyn Jenner, two Republicans running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom, sought to make a fresh impression with voters Tuesday, May 4, 2021, with the release of new campaign ads, marking a new phase in the pending recall. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two Republicans trying to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election are trying to impress voters.

John Cox lost badly to Newsom in 2018 and has spent $5 million to launch a statewide television ad that starts airing Tuesday. He also plans to campaign alongside a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear while trying to portray himself as a “beast" who can shake up Sacramento and Newsom as a “beauty" who has failed.

Jenner released a video with her speaking about her candidacy for the first time that shows clips from her Olympic 1976 run. She says she wants to bring back the “gold" to the Golden State.

