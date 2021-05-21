2 homes damaged but no injuries in Santa Barbara brushfire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Hard work by firefighters and a decrease in winds has stopped the spread of a brushfire that triggered evacuations in the city of Santa Barbara.

Authorities say the fire erupted around 9 p.m. Thursday in a westside neighborhood and damaged two homes but did not cause any injuries.

The fire threatened dozens of buildings in an area known as TV Hill as it scorched about 10 acres.

Evacuations were lifted early Friday and firefighters are continuing to mop up hot spots. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.