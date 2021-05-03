Watch
2 killed, 1 wounded in Los Angeles strip-mall shooting

Police lights
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:14:52-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles police say two men were killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting at a strip mall in the Mid-City area.

Officers responded to a shooting report around 1 a.m. Monday and found one man in a vehicle, the other man down in the parking lot and the female victim in her vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced the men dead and took the woman to a hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. Names of the victims have not been released.

