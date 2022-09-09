Watch Now
2 killed after small plane crashes at Santa Monica Airport

23ABC News
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 08, 2022
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed and caught fire Thursday at Southern California's Santa Monica Airport, authorities said.

The crash happened on our near the runway shortly before 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Adam Gwartz with the Santa Monica Police Department.

“There was a fire,” Gwartz said. “The plane did not hit any structures.”

TV news footage showed the charred wreckage of an aircraft on tarmac with multiple fire trucks at the scene.

Gwartz said two people died. He didn’t have additional details.

The plane was a Piper Sport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
