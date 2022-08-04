2 killed as fleeing car hits tents at LA homeless encampment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who was fleeing police crashed into a homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, killing a man and a woman, authorities said.

A man suspected of domestic violence drove off at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police didn't chase the man but found his car a short time later.

Police told KABC-TV that the driver lost control, hit a curb and rammed into two tents on a sidewalk, killing a man in one tent and a sleeping woman in another.

Their names weren't immediately released.

Police said the driver received minor injuries.

He could face manslaughter charges, investigators said.