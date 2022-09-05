2 killed as plane crashes in Northern California

GALT, Calif. (AP) — A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said.

The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said.

Firefighters had to wade and swim to reach the plane, authorities said.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The county coroner's office identified them as Kenneth Mueller, 56, of El Dorado Hills and 68-year-old Richard Conte of Orangevale.

The plane went down less than 20 minutes after taking off from Tracy Municipal Airport and had made previous stops at San Andreas and Modesto before the last flight, the Sacramento Bee reported, citing flight tracking service FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.