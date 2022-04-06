Watch
2 men charged in Orange County drug bust

Posted at 1:48 PM, Apr 06, 2022
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two men after authorities pulled over a minivan in Southern California that allegedly had more than 20 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 200 pounds of cocaine and more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office say 36-year-old Edgar Alfonso Lamas and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes have pleaded not guilty to six drug-related counts with enhancements.

Each man is being held on $5 million in bail. Prosecutors say authorities pulled over the minivan leaving a Buena Park home on March 17.

