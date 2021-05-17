Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News File
Arrest generic
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:32:07-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California.

Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price's home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.”

The children's mother, who lives in Illinois, said they were at the home for court-ordered visitation with their father.

Police say Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran