2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California

AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A Los Angeles Fire Department rescue crew pull a dog from the LA river in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 28, 2022. Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow. A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog's owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River, in the San Fernando Valley, around 2:40 p.m. But the dog slipped away and continued for more than an hour down the river, which runs through an inaccessible channel with high concrete walls for several miles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 00:44:19-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people and a dog were rescued from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River as a vigorous late-season storm moved through California.

Monday's weather system marks a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation in the drought-stricken state.

The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region late Sunday and spread east and south.

Advisories are issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet.

Warnings posted for Southern California ranges call for similar amounts of snowfall and up to 18 inches at higher elevations.

