2 people rescued from cliff near San Diego by firefighters

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KERO) — There was a dramatic rescue over the weekend in San Diego after two hikers fell from what first responders say is a "dangerous trail."

It happened along the Box Canyon Trail in La Jolla on Saturday.

Firefighters say they found a man and a woman in their twenties who fell from the trail. They were not hiking together and did not know each other.

Firefighters say the man had a head injury, while the woman had injuries to her head and back.

First responders say they've seen too many people get hurt on the trail and they do not recommend people hike there.