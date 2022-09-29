Watch Now
2 rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild

File Image of Ambulance
Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 16:44:56-04

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP)  — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said.

Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said.

A small amount of rain fell in the area earlier in the day, but officials didn't immediately say if weather was a factor in the deaths.

Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.

Two climbers from Los Angeles fell 200 feet (60 meters) to their deaths on the rock in 2000, according to the LA Times.

