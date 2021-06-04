2 San Diego officers among 3 killed in fiery wrong-way crash in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people were killed, including two San Diego Police officers, in a fiery wrong-way collision in San Ysidro on Interstate 5 on Friday.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. when a Honda Civic traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Dairy Mart Road collided with a Ford sedan, according to California Highway Patrol.

The Civic burst into flames after the crash and the driver was killed, according to CHP. Two people in the Ford were also killed, CHP added.

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC 10News that two SDPD officers were among the three killed in the crash. It's unclear whether the officers were off-duty or on-duty. The Ford sedan was a city-issued vehicle.

In a statement, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said:

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn our two San Diego Police Department officers whose lives were tragically taken this morning. In the coming days, we will learn more about these public servants who proudly donned the badge to keep all of us safe and we will honor them for their service. I ask San Diegans to keep the officers and their families in your prayers."

The three people killed have not been identified.

Traffic investigators Friday afternoon were still looking into what led to the crash. It wasn't clear where the wrong-way driver entered the freeway and whether speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

CONFIRMED: TWO @SanDiegoPD officers have died in the wrong way crash. @10News — Rina Nakano (@RinaNakanoTV) June 4, 2021

The entire southbound side of the I-5 was closed at state Route 905 due to the crash. Southbound I-5 traffic was being diverted to SR-905.

Caltrans San Diego said the closure of all southbound I-5 lanes was expected to last for an "extended period of time."

