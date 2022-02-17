Watch
2 San Francisco Democrats head to runoff for Assembly seat

Jeff Chiu/AP
David Campos attends a news conference in San Francisco, on Nov. 23, 2020. Some people in San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative assembly member in the special election on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The top contenders to replace Democrat David Chiu are current San Francisco Board of Supervisor Matt Haney and former supervisor Campos. Illicit drug abuse, homelessness, and a lack of unaffordable housing dog Assembly District 17, which covers the eastern part of the city. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
David Campos
Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 19:49:21-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Democrats appear headed to a June runoff election in the race to represent part of San Francisco in the state Assembly.

Matt Haney, who sits on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and former Supervisor David Campos both garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s contest but neither collected more than 50%, the threshold to win outright.

In Los Angeles County, Democrat Mike Fong is expected to prevail over Republican Burton Brink for a different Assembly seat.

Returns Wednesday showed Fong had about two-thirds of the votes.

