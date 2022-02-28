Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

2 Tabor College football players killed in Kansas crash

2 players were from Paso Robles, Tustin
Police Lights (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 16:48:30-05

HILLSBORO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in central Kansas say two Tabor College football players from California died in a crash near Hillsboro.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on a rural road south of Hillsboro.

First responders found Johnethon Aviles, of Paso Robles, and Christopher Castillo of Tustin, Calif., dead at the scene. A third Tabor football player, Jonathan Medina, was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Medina was driving a vehicle that went off an embankment and rolled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

A Little Good News