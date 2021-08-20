Watch
2 teens facing murder charges for deadly street-racing crash

Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:02:15-04

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Two teenagers are facing murder charges for a street-racing crash that killed three people and critically injured a fourth in a Los Angeles suburb.

Burbank police say 19-year-old Hamlet Aghajanyan of Burbank and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody Thursday.

The older teen has been charged with murder and prosecutors are determining whether to file the same charges against the 17-year-old.

Authorities say they were racing on Aug. 3 when Aghajanyan broadsided a Volkswagen, tearing it in half. Three people in that car died. The fourth was critically injured.

