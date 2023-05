GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Friday morning about 8 miles south of Grapevine, Calif., and 11 miles northeast of Arvin.

The earthquake was along the San Andreas Fault.

The temblor was reported shortly after 4 a.m. A handful of people reported feeling the quake, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.

The depth of the quake was reported at 12.2 km or 7.5 miles.