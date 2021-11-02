Watch
3 arrested in killing of 19-year-old woman following party

Arrest (FILE)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Nov 02, 2021
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Police say three people have been arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a Halloween party over the weekend in Northern California.

Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said in a statement that Leilani Beauchamp, of Carmel, was last seen leaving a party Saturday in Sacramento with two men who share a home in Fairfield. He says investigators determined Beauchamp was killed at that home and her body was then abandoned in Salinas, where she was found Sunday.

Police arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and her 27-year-old brother and a 20-year-old Air Force airman on accessory to murder charges.

