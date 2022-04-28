3 California Highway Patrol officers hurt in fiery wreck

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three California Highway Patrol officers investigating a Los Angeles-area freeway crash were injured when a motorist smashed into a CHP patrol car and it burst into flames.

The fiery wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound side of Interstate 105 in Downey, southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

CHP Officer Kevin Tao says an officer who was standing outside the cruiser suffered major injuries.

The other two officers were in the cruiser and suffered moderate injuries.

Tao says a woman who was driving the SUV that hit the CHP vehicle was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.