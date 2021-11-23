Watch
3 held after smash-and-grab theft at Los Angeles luxury mall

Some stores and police in California are on high alert after instances of organized, smash-and-grab theft. They involve groups of people swarming high-end stores and stealing from them.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Nov 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a group of thieves smashed windows at department store at a luxury mall.

The latest incident in a trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a Nordstrom store late Monday at The Grove retail and entertainment complex. Officers pursued an SUV involved in the crime and the chase ended in South Los Angeles, where the three people were taken into custody. Police did not immediately know how many people were involved in the crime.

The Grove incident follows a weekend of similar smash-and-grab crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area and Beverly Hills.

