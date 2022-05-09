3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home, mother arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother has been arrested in the killings.

Police say officers responded to a call reporting an assault call at the San Fernando Valley home Sunday morning and found three children who were unresponsive.

Paramedics who were called pronounced the children dead and police did not disclose information about how investigators believe the children were killed. A police spokesperson says Angela Flores was arrested. It was not immediately known if Flores has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Jail records show she was detained on $6 million bail.