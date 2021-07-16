3 killed in California vineyard plane crash

ANGWIN, Calif. (AP) — Three people have been killed in the crash of a small airplane in a Napa County vineyard. The crash Friday is the second with multiple fatalities in Northern California in two days.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office says a pilot and two passengers were aboard the Beech V35B that went down in the community of Angwin. They were not immediately identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

In Humboldt County, the remains of four people were recovered from the wreckage of a single-engine Mooney M20J that crashed and burned Thursday. The victims were from Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Sacramento counties.