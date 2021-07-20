3 killed in California vineyard plane crash were family

ANGWIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people killed last week when a small airplane crashed and burned in a Napa County vineyard were members of the same family.

A pilot and two passengers were aboard when the plane went down Friday in the community of Angwin, north of San Francisco. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that the pilot was 73-year-old Robert Nicholas of Murrieta, California. Also killed were Nicholas’ daughter, Shauna Waite, and her husband, James Waite. They were both 37 and lived in Arlington, Virginia.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the Beech V35B.