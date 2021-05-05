Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

3 men killed in Southern California hit-and-run crash

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:57:31-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three men were killed in a hit-and-run crash that sparked a small car fire in Southern California early.

The victims were in a Kia Soul that was struck by a Mercedez-Benz around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Anaheim.

Responding firefighters doused a fire under the hood of the Mercedes. The Orange County Register reports two women who were in the Mercedes left the scene but were located at a hospital being treated for unspecified injuries.

Police say all three occupants of the Kia, men who appeared to be in their 20s, died at the scene. No arrests were immediately announced.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran