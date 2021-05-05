3 men killed in Southern California hit-and-run crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three men were killed in a hit-and-run crash that sparked a small car fire in Southern California early.

The victims were in a Kia Soul that was struck by a Mercedez-Benz around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Anaheim.

Responding firefighters doused a fire under the hood of the Mercedes. The Orange County Register reports two women who were in the Mercedes left the scene but were located at a hospital being treated for unspecified injuries.

Police say all three occupants of the Kia, men who appeared to be in their 20s, died at the scene. No arrests were immediately announced.