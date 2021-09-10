3 people found dead inside rural Northern California hom

Watch
JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say deputies responding to reports of shots fired found a woman and two men dead inside a rural home.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies who went to the home in Pine Grove on Wednesday were met by a 45-year-old woman who told them she saw her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father.

It says the woman told deputies there were a total of three people inside the house and that she had fled after witnessing the shooting.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

