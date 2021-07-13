3 shot to death at a house party in Monterey County

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an Airbnb rental being used for a house party left three people dead in Castroville.

KSBW-TV reports Monterey County Sheriff deputies responded to the home Monday on reports of shots fired and found three males shot to death inside and outside the home. All were from Salinas.

John Thornburg, a spokesman for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, says that by the time deputies showed potential witnesses had already fled the party.

Investigators were trying to locate the person or persons who rented the home on Airbnb.