3-year-old California boy killed after gun went off in home

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was killed when a gun went off inside his home in California’s San Joaquin Valley. The Fresno Bee reports that the coroner’s office identified him Sunday as Bryson Vang.

Bryson was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. The boy’s parents and their other children were inside the home when the gun went off around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives were investigating to see how the child got hold of the gun and if any charges were possible.

Fresno is about 200 miles south of San Francisco.