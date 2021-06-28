Watch
3-year-old California boy killed after gun went off in home

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:59:24-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was killed when a gun went off inside his home in California’s San Joaquin Valley. The Fresno Bee reports that the coroner’s office identified him Sunday as Bryson Vang.

Bryson was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. The boy’s parents and their other children were inside the home when the gun went off around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives were investigating to see how the child got hold of the gun and if any charges were possible.

Fresno is about 200 miles south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
