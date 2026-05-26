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30 years after Kristin Smart's disappearance, search for her remains continues

Paul Flores was convicted of Smart's murder, but her remains have never been found. A new search warrant was recently served at his mother's home.
Investigators are still searching for Kristin Smart's remains 30 years after the Cal Poly student disappeared.
Search for Kristin Smart's remains continues 30 years later
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SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KERO) — 30 years after Cal Poly student Kristin Smart disappeared, investigators are still searching for her remains.

Smart vanished after attending an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo in May 1996. She was last seen walking with fellow student Paul Flores, who was later convicted of her murder. Her remains have never been found.

Earlier this month, investigators served a new search warrant at the home of Flores' mother in Arroyo Grande.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff said the search is part of the continuing effort to locate Smart and bring closure to her family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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