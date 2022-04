RIO DELL, Calif. (KERO) — An earthquake shook Northern California at around 8:15 Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 4.0 magnitude quake hit about 5.1 miles west of Rio Dell, California.

The USGS shows that over 190 reportedly felt the earthquake that struck at a depth of about 13 miles.

At this time there are no reports of any damage as the epicenter was in a mostly remote location.