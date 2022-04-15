4.6 magnitude earthquake reported south of the border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People throughout San Diego County reported shaking following an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 just south of the border Thursday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was recorded in Baja California around 9:30 p.m.

Residents reported feeling the tremor from Spring Valley to Pacific Beach, and Chula Vista Thursday night.

"It felt like 2 earthquakes in a row and shook for a few seconds but 2x in San Diego near Cowles mountain," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"I felt it, live in San Ysidro dogs went crazy," another said.

At this time, there are no reports of damage. The USGS also said no tsunamis are expected as a result of the earthquake.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

