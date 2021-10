SAN SIMEON, Calif. (KERO) — It was just rain and flooding that rocked the state on Monday, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Central California as well.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 4 p.m. approximately 11 miles southeast of Sam Simeon.

No word of any damage caused by the quake.

More information as it becomes available.